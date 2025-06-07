BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Technocracy Rising: History & Progress of Global Skynet ft. Patrick Wood | Daily Pulse Ep 41
What is happening
What is happening
219 views • 15 hours ago

Technocracy expert and author Patrick Wood joins Daily Pulse to discuss the history of technocracy, the alarming rise of Palantir and the technocrats, and the progress the whole world is making towards a global Skynet scenario and what humanity must do in response.


Keywords
newspoliticsciatechnologyaihistoryagenda 2030technocracypalantirprogresspatrick woodtechnocracy risingzeee mediadaily pulseglobal skynet ftdaily pulse ep 41
