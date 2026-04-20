My Very Inspirational Morning Routine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Emotional video going over my typical morning routine so that I can have all my mental energy flowing in one direction to live a very meaningful life.
To be able to control your schedule so you can see every sunrise, earth more, & be oustide more especially during mid-day to get more ultraviolet B light to boost your Vitamin D levels by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
OR
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To learn how to need to eat up to 67% LESS food, visit any of the below
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp
OR
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code
DANNY
To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code
howtodieofnothing
View a presentation at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out:
https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp
Learn all about HORMONE D at any of
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies
https://tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone
https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies
View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Find Me on Instagram at
https://instagram.com/glyphosateGuy
To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid
OR
https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid
To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
or print-out & mail in
https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid
For our business opportunity overview video, watch
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid
Forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to
& then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, &/or toll-free #: 1+800.250.8975 so that I can ensure that ur order ships out, ASAP, &/or that U get off to a fast start
21:42End Screen