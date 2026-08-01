Claude AI Leaks Private Chats to Google Search

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- Google Search indexed publicly shared Claude chat links, exposing sensitive conversations containing personal and corporate.
- Security researchers found public shared links lacked indexing protections, enabling Google crawlers discovery and searchability.
- Exposed chats included health information, resumes, legal drafts, company documents, names, phone numbers, and children.
- Anthropic added robots.txt rules and noindex tags after acknowledging unintended crawlability, improving privacy protections forward.
- Experts recommend avoiding sharing sensitive Claude conversations and revoking existing public links whenever possible immediately.
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