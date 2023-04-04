Demon's Winter (1989, Atari ST)

Demon's Winter is an RPG. It was originally developed by SSI for the Apple II. It was ported to the Atari ST by Hungarian company Novotrade Software and published by SSI. The game was also released for C64, Amiga and PC.
The game uses a top-down view similar to the old Ultima games. Combat is turn-based and takes place on a dedicated screen. Cities are no separate environment to move in, they are represented via a menu instead.
