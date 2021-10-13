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VAXXED are the SUPER-SPREADERS and VARIANT MAKERS!
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423 views • October 13, 2021
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Dr. Peter McCullough shows the Government stats on Covid Vaccinated hospitalizations and deaths. How variants are being created by the VACCINATED, due to them being 'leaky' leading to mutation pressure. Truth is being suppressed in the mainstream.
WHY ARE THEY MAKING IT NEAR IMPOSSIBLE FOR COLLEGE EDUCATED TO WORK WITHOUT THE DEATH INJECTION?
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Patriot & Free Speech Website hosting: https://www.tekie.io
Dr. Peter McCullough shows the Government stats on Covid Vaccinated hospitalizations and deaths. How variants are being created by the VACCINATED, due to them being 'leaky' leading to mutation pressure. Truth is being suppressed in the mainstream.
WHY ARE THEY MAKING IT NEAR IMPOSSIBLE FOR COLLEGE EDUCATED TO WORK WITHOUT THE DEATH INJECTION?
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Patriot & Free Speech Website hosting: https://www.tekie.io
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