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Victory! Victory! Victory! Intel Report: Chicom/Deep State Network Collapsing Worldwide - FULL SHOW 10/29/20
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15 views • November 03, 2020
Highest-level intel sources confirm to Infowars that enemy forces are panicking and are collapsing ahead of the election.
President Trump is well on his way to win a fair election, but Chicom-controlled Dems are maneuvering to contest the election and cause chaos within the United States.
But the Chicoms have been winding down their espionage operations inside the United States because they’re losing ground, especially after the Hunter Biden laptop expose. It’s worth pointing out that the Chicoms were, in turn, being used as cat’s paws by globalist elites who are trying to unravel the United States as a world superpower.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
President Trump is well on his way to win a fair election, but Chicom-controlled Dems are maneuvering to contest the election and cause chaos within the United States.
But the Chicoms have been winding down their espionage operations inside the United States because they’re losing ground, especially after the Hunter Biden laptop expose. It’s worth pointing out that the Chicoms were, in turn, being used as cat’s paws by globalist elites who are trying to unravel the United States as a world superpower.
------------
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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