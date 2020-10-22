Debate Preview: Why's Biden Hiding? Why No Foreign Policy?

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Tonight the two US presidential candidates are set to square off again in a debate. The former vice president has cancelled campaign appearances this week to "prepare" for the event. The debate commission said no foreign policy among the topics. Also today: the Biden scandal worsens. And...are Russia AND Iran trying to fix our elections? Plus: suicides on the increase.