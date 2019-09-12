© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FANTASTIC ARMS DEMONSTRATION! (Apaches, Paladins, Abrams, Bradleys and Black Hawks!)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • September 12, 2019
FANTASTIC ARMS DEMONSTRATION! (AH-64 Apache Longbows, M109 Paladins, M1A1 Abrams, M2A2 Bradleys and UH-60 Black Hawks and more!)
Wow, what a show! The South Carolina National Guard have some serious arms technology and firepower at their disposal.
Official release: The South Carolina National Guard demonstrated the abilities of air and ground assets during the South Carolina Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina May 6, 2017. Various U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army personnel and assets to include, AH-64 Apache Longbow, M109 Paladin, M1A1 Abrams, M2A2 Bradley, UH-60 Black Hawk (SCARNG), F-16 Fighting Falcon (SCANG) rehearse a simulated combined arms rescue of a downed U.S. Air Force pilot during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 5, 2017. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard airmen and soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community.
Credit: Staff Sgt. Erica Knight, U.S. Army National Guard.
Many thanks for watching!
Wow, what a show! The South Carolina National Guard have some serious arms technology and firepower at their disposal.
Official release: The South Carolina National Guard demonstrated the abilities of air and ground assets during the South Carolina Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina May 6, 2017. Various U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army personnel and assets to include, AH-64 Apache Longbow, M109 Paladin, M1A1 Abrams, M2A2 Bradley, UH-60 Black Hawk (SCARNG), F-16 Fighting Falcon (SCANG) rehearse a simulated combined arms rescue of a downed U.S. Air Force pilot during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 5, 2017. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard airmen and soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community.
Credit: Staff Sgt. Erica Knight, U.S. Army National Guard.
Many thanks for watching!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.