NWO: Big pharma is in bed with major food companies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to ApplesIsland
Big pharma and big food companies want you as customers or clients. They are not in the business of helping you or improving your health. They want you to become dependant upon them.