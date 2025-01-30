Palestinians Forced to Carry Their Dead Through Checkpoints

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinians transport the dead from one checkpoint to another because the Zionist occupation has closed the entrances to villages, cities and camps in the West Bank. Palestinians carry the dead on their shoulders between checkpoints Interview: Imad Abu Shamsiya: Political Activist
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 28/01/2025
