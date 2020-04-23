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On CNN, Pandemic Scare based on MASSIVELY OVERESTIMATED data!
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14 views • April 23, 2020
Originally download from YouTube Channel "HighImpactVlogs",
Uploaded here to maintain its availability to the public.
This is an astonishing admission about the COVID Pandemic Scare, from of all sources: CNN, broadcast dated: Apr 12, 2020. This particular video is a well-done expose' on the sheer fraud that has been perpetrated (and perpetuated) upon the people of the world. HOW MANY MORE HUMAN LIVES MUST BE IMPACTED, TURNED UPSIDE DOWN FOR THIS TO BECOME KNOWN, AND STOPPED? ? ?
Those who wish to deride, "debunk", or otherwise - really must do their own homework! This is probably the SECOND "slip" within a week that has been highlighted and exposed.
See for yourself, and THEN judge!
Uploaded here to maintain its availability to the public.
This is an astonishing admission about the COVID Pandemic Scare, from of all sources: CNN, broadcast dated: Apr 12, 2020. This particular video is a well-done expose' on the sheer fraud that has been perpetrated (and perpetuated) upon the people of the world. HOW MANY MORE HUMAN LIVES MUST BE IMPACTED, TURNED UPSIDE DOWN FOR THIS TO BECOME KNOWN, AND STOPPED? ? ?
Those who wish to deride, "debunk", or otherwise - really must do their own homework! This is probably the SECOND "slip" within a week that has been highlighted and exposed.
See for yourself, and THEN judge!
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