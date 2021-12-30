BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS: VAX INJURIES PILE UP AS THE FORCED DRUGGING INTENSIFIES

Lynda Kyle: THE SARS COV2 VIRUS WAS NEVER PROPERLY ISOLATED and therefore there is no LEGAL basis to declare and maintain THE PRESENT PANDEMIC and since there is NO VIRUS there cannot be any VARIANTS.

SAVE NYC, turn this into A PANDEMIC OF THE VAXXINATED DO NOT PATRONIZE

ANY RESTAURANT THAT REQUIRES PROOF OF VAXXINATION or passports.

This will force many Restaurants to either CLOSE or revolt against the NARRATIVE.

This will create a small group of Restaurants who will stay OPEN to all regardless of VAXXINATION status. These restaurant owners then must post a sign on heir front door stating~ This establishment is open to all humans regardless of VAXXINATION status, masks are optional, AFTER entering this establishment You agree to indemnify this premises, its owners, managers, affiliates, service staff and insurers etc, etc, etc against any liability or loss etc, etc.

If the Police arrive they can only give the Restaurant owner a summons for NON COMPLIANCE TO COVID REG, YOU THE PATRON will not be trespassing so the POLICE will not arrest you.

The Restaurant owners will plead NOT GUILTY to all summonses and hire an Attorney to fight their summonses in COURT without the owners having to attend any hearing. The uniform DEFENSE for Restaurant owners may be the following:

1. This summons is invalid and must be dismissed due to the FACT that "THE SARS COV2 VIRUS WAS NEVER PROPERLY ISOLATED and therefore there is no LEGAL basis to declare and maintain THE PRESENT PANDEMIC and since there is NO VIRUS there cannot be any VARIANTS.

2. Ask your ATTORNEY to make a motion requesting the COURT to show you proof that the VIRUS was properly isolated BEFORE THE PANDEMIC WAS DECLARED, on a real human not a lab or a computer program. THEY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO DO SO and they must dismiss your summons..

3. The court may try to show you proof that the VIRUS exists in live humans in NYC all over the world NOW in hospitals, but a good Lawyer will prove that the VAXXINE causes the VIRUS and VARIANTS and that the only way the COURT can summons you legally is if NYC declares a VAXXINE CAUSED EPIDEMIC.

4. IF a VAXXINE caused epidemic is declared, then a new executive order must be issued halting ALL VAXXINATIONS immediately and there will be NO NEED FOR VAXXINE PASSPORTS or proof of VAXXINATION to enter any NYC restaurant.

5. All restaurant owners then must post a sign on heir front door stating; " This establishment is open to all humans regardless of VAXXINATION status, masks are optional, AFTER entering this establishment You agree to indemnify this premises, its owners, managers, affiliates, service staff and insurers etc, etc, etc against any liability or loss etc, etc.

WARNING to all NYC owners: If you do not act now and get on the side of humanity and your customers after the new NYC mayor arrives there may be many more NYC restaurant disturbances.

Disclaimer: I am not an attorney, all of the above is based on my opinion, Do your own research