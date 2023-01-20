ELITE MOVES

Gandalph & Brandy Speak about Henry Kissinger who is at the WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM. Bank of America customers complain about the funds in their accounts being withdrawn without their permission. The designation of only being able to live in a 15 Minute City and have 100 passes to go outside your 15 minute area.
