G2Voice 14 What are your prescription and over the counter drugs doing to your body 12-18-2016

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In this episode we will be talking about why Prescription drugs or over the Counter Drugs cause so many problems. Also we will tell you which protocols to follow to detox the body from these chemicals and drugs.
This weeks newsletter:
http://mmsnews.is/377-what-are-your-prescription-and-over-the-counter-drugs-doing-to-your-body-g2voice-broadcast-14-12-16-2016
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G2voice donation button: http://genesis2church.is/donate
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Genesis II Church Home Video course: http://www.genesis2church.is/course
References:
Death by Medicine, Gary Null: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwCUDCQMLwY
• https://www.drugwatch.com/dangerous-drugs.php
• http://www.collective-evolution.com/2014/10/14/the-most-dangerous-heavily-promoted-prescription-drugs-possible-natural-alternatives/
• http://www.life-sources.com/pages/The-12-most-Dangerous-Prescription-Drugs....html
• Salesperson for Merck: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUduiwgHMQs
• http://www.naturalnews.com/034813_ childrens_medicines_aluminum_pills.html#ixzz4SkBFczjR
• Is Warfarin Rat Poison AskDrLouise.com
Tune in next week Sunday the 25th Christmas day at 10 EST were we will be talking about “Why Vaccines are not healthy”.