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Dr. Lee Merritt Cancer Tumor Are Parasites
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2120 views • August 15, 2023

Dr. Jane Ruby


August 14, 2023


Dr. Jane Ruby welcomes one of the original frontline doctors, Navy veteran, past President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. Lee Merritt who shares her research of cancer tumors to say that they are parasite sacs that are identified as cancer, on standard medical tests, which, she explains, is partly why ivermectin and HCQ are so effective in her estimation for both flu symptoms and cancerous tumors. Dr. Merritt shares her views on The Great Reset, the role of the U.S. governent and the DOD in the mass injuring and mass genocide. The role of bacteria and certain light frequencies that can control their movement and suppression. She says this technology can manipulate th body's behavior and she opines on what is really in the covid shot vials.


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Keywords
cancerflutumorparasitesmovementus governmentdodbacteriasuppressionshotcovidivermectinhcqgreat resetdr lee merrittvialsmass genocidedr jane rubydr rubydr janefrontline doctornavy veteranparasite sacsmass injurieslight frequencies
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