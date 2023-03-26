Sister Judy Daniel - Fallen Angels Comes As False Christs and False Prophets Before Christ Returns

Matthew 24:23-24



King James Version

23 Then if any man shall say unto you, Lo, here is Christ, or there; believe it not.

24 For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.

