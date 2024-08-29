BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
08. WIT - How To Prepare For "no Buy, No Sell" by Robert Veith & Marlou Smith
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
53 views • 8 months ago

The concept of the "last days" and the "time of trouble" is a significant and often daunting topic in Christian eschatology. Many people are concerned about the period (as predicted in Rev 13:17) where we will not be able to buy or sell unless we accept the mark of the beast, or other prophetic events. When will this be? What if we are in need of medical or food supplies during this time? Should we be concerned? Our heavenly Father has a thousand ways to provide for us of which we know nothing. Through faith, Abraham was willing to sacrifice his son, Isaac - similarly, with a combination of faith in God, and our own efforts, are we to follow in His footsteps. "Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness." (Isaiah 41:10 KJV)


Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.com

Online Orders - North America: https://ca.clashofminds.com

Online Orders - South Africa: https://za.clashofminds.com

Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com


Donation Options

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds

Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate

Keywords
what is truthrobert veithmarlou smith
