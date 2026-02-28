⚡️Dubai: Iranian "shahids" are hitting closer & closer to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai

⚡️Iranian "shahids" are hitting closer and closer to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Adding: ❗️Four people were injured in the result of an attack in Dubai on the island of "Palm Jumeirah", and they have been taken to the hospital - according to the Dubai Media Office.

Most likely, Iran is targeting areas near the Burj Khalifa, but possibly not only those.

Adding: ❗️Residents of Dubai have started receiving SMS messages from the authorities asking them to stay in safe places. The messages state that "the situation remains under full control" - TASS

❗️The Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army, Eyal Zamir, admitted that Israel will face "difficult challenges" in the near future due to the situation around Iran.

"The Israel Defense Forces, together with the American military, have begun to strike at strategic targets in Iran. A large-scale, fateful, and unprecedented campaign to destroy the potential of the Iranian terrorist regime awaits us, a potential that represents a constant existential threat to the security of the State of Israel," added the Chief of the General Staff.