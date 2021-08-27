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The Ostracism of True Believers
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21 views • August 27, 2021
rue believers who are standing up for the Word of God are being ostracized and banished for thier faith. If one takes a stand against the "Emerging Church," Rick Warren and his promotion of Carl Jung Psychology and the false doctrine he is promoting are considered unloving and intolerant.
We must remember what happened to Jesus Christ just before His crucifixion. All of His followers forsook Him.
If you are being excluded from your church for standing up for the truth of God's Sovereign grace count it all joy.
We must remember what happened to Jesus Christ just before His crucifixion. All of His followers forsook Him.
If you are being excluded from your church for standing up for the truth of God's Sovereign grace count it all joy.
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