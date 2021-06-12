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Elijah Schaffer | Reporter Was Punched in the Face While Covering the LOOTING in PHILADELPHIA!!
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The Blaze investigative reporter and the host of the Youtube Show, Slightly Offensive joins us to share about his first-hand experience witnessing the LOOTING and VIOLENCE in Philadelphia, PA.
#ElijahSchaffer #TheBlaze #ReporterWhoGotPunched
#ElijahSchaffer #TheBlaze #ReporterWhoGotPunched
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