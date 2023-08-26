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INSANE! FULL BAN ON MEAT & CARS! - Globalists Plot A Complete COLLAPSE Of Food Supply!
World Alternative Media
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482 views • August 26, 2023

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane new reports coming out from the C40 Cities Climate Leadership to ban meat, dairy and private vehicles by 2030.

As the World Economic Forum's Professor Sarah Harper claims the collapse of the UK population is a good thing for the climate, the globalists are showing their true evil.

Starvation, war, economic collapse and demoralization will lead to the end of a civilization. Out of chaos will come order and that order will be technocratic enslavement. This is the globalist's path to depopulation, a cashless society and of course 15 Minute Cities.

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World Alternative Media

2023

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticsfoodclimate changeeconomynwoconspiracybricscashlessjosh sigurdsonsupply chaingreat resetwam15 minute city
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