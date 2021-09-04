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2021-09-04 Bjørn Andreas Bull-Hansen - They're Getting Desperate Covid Lockdowns Mandatory Vaccines Vaccinating Children
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141 views • September 17, 2021
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/cFrs6ebb-8g
Vaccine mandates, vaccinating children, fear mongering and coercion: Could this be a sign they're getting desperate? Covid is here to stay, they say. But people are getting sick and tired of being treated like this.
Vaccine mandates, vaccinating children, fear mongering and coercion: Could this be a sign they're getting desperate? Covid is here to stay, they say. But people are getting sick and tired of being treated like this.
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