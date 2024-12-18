C60 Your Face - Skip the Botox with this Anti-Aging Skin Cream That Heals

https://uthrivelabs.com/c60-your-face.html

C60 Your Face is a Carbon 60 (C60) infused anti-aging face/body cream that is loaded with some of the most powerful all-natural holistic health ingredients. It acts in a gently transdermal manner, providing nutrients & assisting in opening detoxification pathways via the skin. C60 Your Face can even help to heal your skin & ease muscle soreness thanks to the addition of DMSO and Castor Oil! Apply it after exercise or before bedtime to wake up feeling refreshed. Alternately you can apply some to your temples to help with headaches thanks to the peppermint essential oil we use. Or feel free to come up with your own uses, our skin is our largest organ after all and it is also our most visible one. It makes sense to take good care of our skin as we should expect to need it for several decades to come! C60 Your Face regularly and you can dramatically slow the visible aging process to maintain healthy youthful looking skin for much longer than you may otherwise expect.