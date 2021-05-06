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COVID-19 Plans Started Earlier Than 2013
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205 views • May 06, 2021
Before viewing this video, search for 'Nano Domestic Quell' With DuckDuckGo and do some quick research into this topic
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Nano+Domestic+Quel&;ia=web
This video is 7 years old, first published in October 2013 - the information, at the time, had been classified. Nano Domestic Quell is (was?) a DoD kill-switch program for urban warfare.
From the video description...
"Classified documents have been given to me that reveal how our government has commissioned a project to surreptitiously place highly advanced "nano devices" in our water and food supply. These devices enter the human body and reside there until activated by a radio signal. The documents estimate that "87%" of the population of the U.S. is currently infected.
"The devices, once activated, will kill a person (or a group of people, an apartment complex or even a city) within ten to twelve days and closely mimic severe flu-like symptoms.
"I have been told that these devices *will* be activated during the coming economic meltdown and institution of Martial Law in the United States of America.
"Please listen to the entire video, where I discuss threats to my family, how I am being harassed and how I hope this information spreads for the sake of our safety, and for the sake of our country. We are also preparing to release PDF file scans of these documents in the coming weeks."
How many co-incdences does there have to be before it becomes mathematically impossible to be just a co-incidence?
How many "co-incidences" have you seen concerning COVID-19? 5G?
Why is Bill Gates - a non-doctor who everyone knows is hell-bent on global depopulation - the largest owner of farmland?
Why are water rights being minimized before and now after President Trump?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Ho2InyMnCU | RevMichelleHopkinsMann
All rights belong to the estate of Dr. Bill H. Weld
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Nano+Domestic+Quel&;ia=web
This video is 7 years old, first published in October 2013 - the information, at the time, had been classified. Nano Domestic Quell is (was?) a DoD kill-switch program for urban warfare.
From the video description...
"Classified documents have been given to me that reveal how our government has commissioned a project to surreptitiously place highly advanced "nano devices" in our water and food supply. These devices enter the human body and reside there until activated by a radio signal. The documents estimate that "87%" of the population of the U.S. is currently infected.
"The devices, once activated, will kill a person (or a group of people, an apartment complex or even a city) within ten to twelve days and closely mimic severe flu-like symptoms.
"I have been told that these devices *will* be activated during the coming economic meltdown and institution of Martial Law in the United States of America.
"Please listen to the entire video, where I discuss threats to my family, how I am being harassed and how I hope this information spreads for the sake of our safety, and for the sake of our country. We are also preparing to release PDF file scans of these documents in the coming weeks."
How many co-incdences does there have to be before it becomes mathematically impossible to be just a co-incidence?
How many "co-incidences" have you seen concerning COVID-19? 5G?
Why is Bill Gates - a non-doctor who everyone knows is hell-bent on global depopulation - the largest owner of farmland?
Why are water rights being minimized before and now after President Trump?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Ho2InyMnCU | RevMichelleHopkinsMann
All rights belong to the estate of Dr. Bill H. Weld
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