BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Social Security Is Going Bust
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
1008 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
192 views • Yesterday

Congress Comes For Your Retirement

* The so-called Social Security trust fund is running out in just 6 years.

* Turning it into a 401k could add enough that the average check would be many times larger.

* Instead, the uniparty wants to use its bankruptcy as a human shield to buy a $1.5T slush fund.

* Personal accounts like 401ks make you an owner.

* A congress-run slush fund puts you on a plane flown by 535 people who don’t know how to fly.


Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (2 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/tJwKxEvmsok

Keywords
retirementbankruptcyus congressfraudgovernment corruptionsocial securitywasteslush fundioutreasury bondspeter st ongebudget deficitsbankrupt system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Not just AI: Improvements in motor controller efficiency will dictate upcoming robot precision and power

Not just AI: Improvements in motor controller efficiency will dictate upcoming robot precision and power

Lance D Johnson
The Last Petrodollar: A diagnosis of American terminal decline

The Last Petrodollar: A diagnosis of American terminal decline

Belle Carter
Trump financial disclosure reports hundreds of millions in crypto income

Trump financial disclosure reports hundreds of millions in crypto income

Garrison Vance
JPMorgan Endorses Digital Asset Clarity Act With Caution as Senate Targets August Recess

JPMorgan Endorses Digital Asset Clarity Act With Caution as Senate Targets August Recess

Sterling Ashworth
Gold&#8217;s worst quarter in 13 years tests the safe-haven trade

Gold’s worst quarter in 13 years tests the safe-haven trade

Cassie B.
Iran, Oman Reportedly Plan Joint Fees for Strait of Hormuz Transit

Iran, Oman Reportedly Plan Joint Fees for Strait of Hormuz Transit

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy