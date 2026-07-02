Social Security Is Going Bust

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Congress Comes For Your Retirement
* The so-called Social Security trust fund is running out in just 6 years.
* Turning it into a 401k could add enough that the average check would be many times larger.
* Instead, the uniparty wants to use its bankruptcy as a human shield to buy a $1.5T slush fund.
* Personal accounts like 401ks make you an owner.
* A congress-run slush fund puts you on a plane flown by 535 people who don’t know how to fly.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (2 July 2026)