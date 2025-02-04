BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THIS 7 YEAR OLD HAS THE MIND 🧑‍🌾🚜 OF A 70 YEAR OLD FARMER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
658 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • 2 months ago

Dudes Posting Their W’s - This 7-year old has the mind of a 70-year old farmer


Source: https://x.com/DudespostingWs/status/1886518900893815268


What is USAID, and why might the Trump administration shut it down?


Agency is charged with providing humanitarian aid to countries overseas

It was formed by JFK in 1961 and has a budget of over $50 billion

Its website is down amid Trump administration's foreign aid freeze


(NewsNation) — The future of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is uncertain amid changes under the Trump administration and a freeze imposed on billions of dollars in foreign assistance.


A week after President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day pause on foreign aid, two top USAID security officials were removed after refusing to grant representatives of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency access to restricted areas, the Washington Post reported Sunday.


Congressional Democrats have challenged the administration, fearing Trump may dissolve USAID’s independence and merge the agency with the State Department.


https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/why-might-trump-close-usaid/


How long have people fallen for the semantic bait and switch❓


(((USAID))) does LESS THAN ZERO to help the US in any way

Keywords
farmingprosperityusaidmulti pronged offensivesemantic bait and switch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy