THIS 7 YEAR OLD HAS THE MIND 🧑‍🌾🚜 OF A 70 YEAR OLD FARMER

What is USAID, and why might the Trump administration shut it down?





Agency is charged with providing humanitarian aid to countries overseas

It was formed by JFK in 1961 and has a budget of over $50 billion

Its website is down amid Trump administration's foreign aid freeze





(NewsNation) — The future of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is uncertain amid changes under the Trump administration and a freeze imposed on billions of dollars in foreign assistance.





A week after President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day pause on foreign aid, two top USAID security officials were removed after refusing to grant representatives of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency access to restricted areas, the Washington Post reported Sunday.





Congressional Democrats have challenged the administration, fearing Trump may dissolve USAID’s independence and merge the agency with the State Department.





How long have people fallen for the semantic bait and switch❓





(((USAID))) does LESS THAN ZERO to help the US in any way