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9/7/2022 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Central Asia might end up being a disastrous defeat. He knows he can't stop fighting against the U.S. and Europe as the CCP will be ended if it happens, thus, he has to take the risk to travel abroad