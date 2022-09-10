9/7/2022 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Central Asia might end up being a disastrous defeat. He knows he can't stop fighting against the U.S. and Europe as the CCP will be ended if it happens, thus, he has to take the risk to travel abroad
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.