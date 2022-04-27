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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/26/22 Type 2 Diabetic With High Blood Pressure
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38 views • April 27, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/26/22 Type 2 Diabetic With High Blood Pressure
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his background and how he got to where he is now. Outlining the story of how he discovered to the cause of a mass die off of sheep. Some 200 sheep all died in one night. Also sharing the work he did with Marlan Perkins in saving the white rhino species.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating mustard greens. A member of the Brassica genus of vegetables. Rich in vitamins C and K containing powerful antioxidants. Mustard greens can boost eye health, boosts heart health, boosts the immune system and has anti-cancer properties.
Callers
Ariceli is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure and is a cancer survivor.
Ann's husband has been diagnosed with high blood calcium levels.
Brenda has two questions first she has questions about how to do a heir analysis. Second after a blood test she has been told she is anemic.
William has blood in his urine and has been diagnosed with diverticulitis.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his background and how he got to where he is now. Outlining the story of how he discovered to the cause of a mass die off of sheep. Some 200 sheep all died in one night. Also sharing the work he did with Marlan Perkins in saving the white rhino species.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating mustard greens. A member of the Brassica genus of vegetables. Rich in vitamins C and K containing powerful antioxidants. Mustard greens can boost eye health, boosts heart health, boosts the immune system and has anti-cancer properties.
Callers
Ariceli is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure and is a cancer survivor.
Ann's husband has been diagnosed with high blood calcium levels.
Brenda has two questions first she has questions about how to do a heir analysis. Second after a blood test she has been told she is anemic.
William has blood in his urine and has been diagnosed with diverticulitis.
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