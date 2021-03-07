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Death of the Germ Theory 2021 - Birth of Natural Health with Microorganisms
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142 views • March 07, 2021
Death of the Germ Theory 2021 - Birth of Natural Health with Microorganisms A discussion about natural immunity and a discrediting of Pasteur's Germ theory by medical experts, hosted by Sasha Stone with Imani Mamalution:
Death of the Germ Theory 2021 - Birth of Natural Health with Microorganisms A discussion about natural immunity and a discrediting of Pasteur's Germ theory by medical experts, hosted by Sasha Stone with Imani Mamalution:
1. Dr Christiane Northrup 2. Andrew Kaufman MD 3. Dr Carrie Madej 4. Lawrence Palevsky
5. Dr Sherri Tenpenny 6. Tom Cowan
Death of the Germ Theory 2021 - Birth of Natural Health with Microorganisms A discussion about natural immunity and a discrediting of Pasteur's Germ theory by medical experts, hosted by Sasha Stone with Imani Mamalution:
1. Dr Christiane Northrup 2. Andrew Kaufman MD 3. Dr Carrie Madej 4. Lawrence Palevsky
5. Dr Sherri Tenpenny 6. Tom Cowan
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