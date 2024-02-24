United Airlines plane traveling from San Francisco to Boston makes emergency landing in Denver

DENVER — A United Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Denver Monday on a flight from San Francisco to Boston, ABC News confirmed.

United flight 354 was diverted to Denver International Airport Monday afternoon to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the plane, according to ABC News.

Video was captured by one of the 164 passengers on board where you can see the issue with the plane's wing. That passenger, Kevin D. Clarke, told ABC News he heard a large vibration outside his window early in the flight.

Later, the pilot informed passengers there was an issue with the wing and that the flight would be diverted, Clarke told the network. Passengers were told the issue was "not of major concern," he said.

The flight landed safely at DIA at 5:21 p.m. Monday, Stein confirmed. The airline arranged for another plane to take the passengers on to Boston as originally planned, according to Stein's reporting. It was scheduled to arrive there at 1:24 a.m. Eastern Standard Time Tuesday.

Before passengers were transferred to a new plane, they were traveling on a Boeing 757-200 jet.

This is not the first issue Boeing has had it with some of its planes this year.

A Boeing 737 Max 9 jet lost its door plug mid-flight, leaving a gaping hole in a plane full of passengers forced to make an emergency landing. The Max 9 model planes were grounded.

A Boeing cargo plane operated by Atlas Air also caught fire mid-flight last month, prompting an emergency landing in Miami.

Last month, Southwest made the announcement that they are no longer including the Boeing Max 7 plane in their fleet plan for the year.

Boeing has faced scrutiny for years now. In 2018 and 2019, two Boeing Max 8 passenger planes suffered crashes months apart, killing a total of 346 people. The problem was pinned to the plane's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement to ABC News about the incident:

"United Airlines Flight 354 landed safety at Denver International Airport around 5:15 p.m. local time on Monday, February 19, after the crew reported a possible flap issue. The Boeing 757 departed San Francisco International Airport and was headed to Boston Logan International Airport. The FAA will investigate."

Source : https://www.denver7.com/news/front-range/denver/united-airlines-plane-makes-emergency-landing-in-denver-monday-on-flight-from-san-francisco-to-boston

Thanks to John M for Link