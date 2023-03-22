Treating the Root Cause of Allergies

Allergies
are a common condition that affects tens of millions of people. Simply
stated, an allergy is an abnormal reaction by your body’s immune system to
normal substances in the environment (airborne), the foods we eat, or can even
be caused by chemical sensitivities. Some allergies cause only minor symptoms,
but others can be very dangerous to your health. Most physicians tend to mask
the underlying symptoms with prescription drugs including antihistamines,
decongestants, topical creams, etc.
Join Dr. Hotze today as he discusses the impact allergies can have on your overall heath and how to conveniently treat the root cause, naturally…in the convenience of your home.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.