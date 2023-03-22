Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Treating the Root Cause of Allergies
79 views
channel image
Hotze Health
Published Wednesday |
Shop now

Allergies are a common condition that affects tens of millions of people. Simply stated, an allergy is an abnormal reaction by your body’s immune system to normal substances in the environment (airborne), the foods we eat, or can even be caused by chemical sensitivities. Some allergies cause only minor symptoms, but others can be very dangerous to your health. Most physicians tend to mask the underlying symptoms with prescription drugs including antihistamines, decongestants, topical creams, etc.

Join Dr. Hotze today as he discusses the impact allergies can have on your overall heath and how to conveniently treat the root cause, naturally…in the convenience of your home.


Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.


If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.

Keywords
allergiesdr steven hotzewellness revolution

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket