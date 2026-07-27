BRILLIANT QUICK EXPLANATION ⚕ OF THE VIRAL ISOLATION FRAUD

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Brilliant quick explainer of the "Viral" Isolation fraud.
Source: https://x.com/JamieAA_Again/status/2077689624957206847
470,000 viruses (parasites) were lab-engineered then digitally encoded into human DNA. They are activated by certain conditions or radio signals then YOUR BODY makes the parasite that attacks you, all to break down your system so you do not live eternally.
https://x.com/iontecs_pemf/status/2077784751986085904
Fauci's diary entry for May 21, 2020 is one of the most grotesque documents you will ever read. It opens with the mounting Covid death toll and people dying across the country, then abruptly pivots into an extended exercise in self-congratulation about his newfound fame. How was someone so profoundly narcissistic ever allowed to accumulate so much power and rise so high? Completely unreal.
https://x.com/HansMahncke/status/2081148704279474638
Will the mighty subpoena prove to be a paper tiger? We'll see starting on Wednesday