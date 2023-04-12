Warning: Judgment Comes Swiftly!

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/judgment-comes-swiftly/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "I received a short Message on March 20, 2023 about the lawlessness, and persecution that is now here.
It actually reminded me of the 5th Seal [Revelation 6:9], where those who had been martyred cried out to GOD for their blood to be avenged."
