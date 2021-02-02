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EVERYONE PLEASE WATCH & SHARE EVERYWHERE!!! (WAKE THE SLEEPERS) HIDDEN TRUTH
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431 views • February 02, 2021
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Hidden Truth | Dystopian Sci-Fi Film | Series 1
Credit, Appreciation & Huge Respect to Zachery Denman
Premiered 28/1/21
Hidden Truth is the first series with 14 Short films put together into one film. This is only the beginning for the Sci-Fi Dystopian world. We are preparing for something far bigger...
To be continued in series 2, coming shortly...
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Asha - Chloe Wainwright
Elia - V Elodie Silverten
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Hidden Truth | Dystopian Sci-Fi Film | Series 1
Credit, Appreciation & Huge Respect to Zachery Denman
Premiered 28/1/21
Hidden Truth is the first series with 14 Short films put together into one film. This is only the beginning for the Sci-Fi Dystopian world. We are preparing for something far bigger...
To be continued in series 2, coming shortly...
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Asha - Chloe Wainwright
Elia - V Elodie Silverten
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
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