Marcha en Madrid Stop OMS 16-03-24
La Bitacora
0 Subscribers
3 views
Published Yesterday

Marcha organizada por rompeelsilencio juncto a otros movimientos y voces independientes. Para Frenar el Tratado de Pandemia a favor de la Libertad

Keywords
omslibertadlabitacoratratadodepandemiastopomsmarchamadrid

