Ascension and the New Earth -- Our Bright Beautiful Future!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I discuss the ascension and the New Earth and how we can make this world a much better and happier place, with spiritual healer Suzy Smith. I hope you all can listen! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted Mahr, Out of this World Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldradio.com Email: [email protected] 

russiaascensionpeaceukrainegazanew earthsuzy smith

