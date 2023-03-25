Create New Account
Every morning a deer knocks on a woman's window. The reason will melt your heart!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
for a version with English subtitles, click here: https://www.brighteon.com/2e59bd29-4303-4016-8b3c-620535f267e8

Kind Animals


March 5, 2023


A family lives in Norway, to which an unusual guest comes every morning. The handsome deer comes to the window of the house and patiently waits for people to wake up. Such an attachment of a wild animal arose for a reason. Once his family saved his life. Deer meat is a delicacy, and delicious dishes are made from it. That is why deer are in particular demand among hunters.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avrDpMn0GwI

