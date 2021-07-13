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Hysteria Has Exposed the Malicious Stupidity of The Middle Class
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20 views • July 13, 2021
Hysteria Has Exposed the Malicious Stupidity of The Middle Class
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNGPH6G_EMs - July 13, 2021
Going To Getugly
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRFt939VxeoEHepWxh0ncTg
From calls to deny health care to 'anti-maskers' and vaccinating people against their will to demanding that pensions be stripped from the elderly who don't ...
https://twitter.com/goingtogetugly
There is a war on objectivity! Opinions have become just another mass-marketed, pre-packaged, consumer product! Bring back critical thinking!
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNGPH6G_EMs - July 13, 2021
Going To Getugly
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRFt939VxeoEHepWxh0ncTg
From calls to deny health care to 'anti-maskers' and vaccinating people against their will to demanding that pensions be stripped from the elderly who don't ...
https://twitter.com/goingtogetugly
There is a war on objectivity! Opinions have become just another mass-marketed, pre-packaged, consumer product! Bring back critical thinking!
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
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