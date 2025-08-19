RT News - August 19 2025 6AM GMT

August 19, 2025

The Kremlin confirms the US president was straight on the phone to Vladimir Putin to brief him on his plans for trialteral talks with Ukraine. That's after Zelensky and European leaders scrambled to the White House, in a desperate attempt to win Donald Trump over. Donald Trump spells out plainly to Vladimir Zelensky there doesn't need to be a halt to hostilities to start the peace process, something the Ukrainian suddenly agreed with, despite his previous stance. Glum looking European leaders still demand Article 5 style security guarantees for Kiev. But Trump dismissed any possibility of Ukraine joining NATO.





