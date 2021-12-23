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Mark of the Beast: Implanted Microchip to Track Vaccination Status
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780 views • December 23, 2021
A Swedish biohacker and transhumanism advocate is promoting the use of implantable microchips in the hands of humans as the best way to implement a global system for Covid vaccination status. Hannes Sjoblad is the chief disruption officer for a Swedish association of biohackers. He told a Swedish newspaper that a microchip in his forearm contains his Covid vaccination certification and that he uses the implanted microchip to gain access to venues that require proof of vaccination.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/22/21
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/22/21
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