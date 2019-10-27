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Treaty of Peace 2020 Points Of Claim + Scriptures And Maxims = Checkmate
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25 views • October 27, 2019
The antidote to tyranny is Treaty of Peace 2020. On December 7, 2018, a day said to live in infamy, the document, Conditional Acceptance for Value upon Proof of Claim, left West Virginia and was hand delivered to the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches of the so-called constitutional government in Washington, D.C. 573 points of claim, supported by 400 maxims, 70 Scripture references, and the entire KJV Bible went unanswered. No lawful authorization for government actions outlined by the 573 points of claim has to this day, more than ten months later, ever been presented. After exhausting all Article 3 Section 2avenues for redress of grievances, a new lawful contract J3:16fGsltwthghobS was formed and an award was ordered through arbitration.
The result is known as Treaty of Peace 2020 and its provisions are available to every American via opt-in. Above all else, it means free will, via your true birth-right as heir of the Creator. The ramifications are immense and many. Do your due diligence by examining the dedicated website www.hudok.info and then direct any questions to [email protected]
The Creator’s blessings require responsibilities. Decide for yourself. The Lord’s free will blessing and responsibility is incorporated into Treaty of Peace 2020.
With no apologies, only prayers… Phillip Hudok
The result is known as Treaty of Peace 2020 and its provisions are available to every American via opt-in. Above all else, it means free will, via your true birth-right as heir of the Creator. The ramifications are immense and many. Do your due diligence by examining the dedicated website www.hudok.info and then direct any questions to [email protected]
The Creator’s blessings require responsibilities. Decide for yourself. The Lord’s free will blessing and responsibility is incorporated into Treaty of Peace 2020.
With no apologies, only prayers… Phillip Hudok
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