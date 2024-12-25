BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Birth Of Jesus At Migdal Eder-NOW THE END BEGINS DEC 25 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
19 views • 4 months ago

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we take our deepest dive ever on the occasionally controversial and oft overlooked subject of Migdal Eder, the literal and actual tower of the flock where the baby Jesus was born to Mary and Joseph. As it turns out, the amount of biblical evidence showing you the role of Migdal Eder is overwhelming, and is an easily-proved position. But as stunning as that is, it’s only the beginning of the nuggets that await our searching them out. Benjamin was born at Migdal Eder, David was born at Migdal Eder, and the throne on which King Jesus will sit in the Millennium is anchored there. But it gets wilder than that. Remember the Angel of the Lord that appears to the shepherds to announce the birth of Jesus at Migdal Eder? That Angel is none other than Jesus Himself, announcing His own birth! Too wild, you say? Not at all, in fact, it’s exactly what you’d expect to see from an Omnipresent God. Tonight we give you Migdal Eder in all her glory, and we have an Open Forum Q&A as well.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
