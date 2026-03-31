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💥Hezbollah forces targeting 2 Israeli armored personnel carriers & a Humvee in the southern Lebanese town of Al-Bayada using FPV drones
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💥🇮🇱 Hezbollah releases footage showing its forces targeting two Israeli armored personnel carriers and a Humvee in the southern Lebanese town of Al-Bayada using FPV drones.

Adding, only info from a video that was too short to upload:

💥A big Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut, Lebanon

Adding:  

Israel Admits Four Soldiers Were Killed In Lebanon As Hezbollah Shares Drone Strikes Footage. This is that footage. 

💥Hezbollah forces targeting 2 Israeli armored personnel carriers & a Humvee in the southern Lebanese town of Al-Bayada using FPV drones

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged on March 31 that four of its soldiers were killed and three others were wounded in a clash with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

All four slain soldiers were serving with the Nahal Brigade’s elite Reconnaissance Unit.

The IDF’s recent losses were not limited to casualties, however. Hezbollah on March 31 released a video showing a series of strikes with first-person view (FPV) suicide quadcopters that targeted two Namer armored personnel carriers and a Humvee armored vehicle of the IDF in the town of Biyada in southern Lebanon.

Despite all recent human and material losses, Israel seems determined to continue its ground operation in southern Lebanon.


Read more HERE (https://southfront.press/israel-admits-four-soldiers-were-killed-in-lebanon-as-hezbollah-shares-drone-strikes-footage/)

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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