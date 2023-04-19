https://gettr.com/post/p2es8aydf80
在过去 有很多人试图帮助我们，他们却成为了中共的目标。
In the past, there were many people who tried to help us, and they became targets of the Chinese Communist Party.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.