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IRAN Walk Proof The Media and Govnt and Politicians LIE LIE LIE About Women In IRAN22 - walkingtour
walking tour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1PXodXgUyo
Feb 8 2026
What It’s REALLY Like Living in IRAN Honest Reality | ایران
Walk through the Armenian neighborhood of JOLFA in Isfahan, Iran
https://odysee.com/@alltheworldsastage:0/400-Year-Old-Armenian-Christian-Church-in-Iran-Bethlehem-Church-Isfahan-Armenian-District---persiancitywalk:b
400-Year-Old Armenian Christian Church in Iran Bethlehem Church Isfahan Armenian District - persiancitywalk
https://odysee.com/@alltheworldsastage:0/Isfahan-Iran-Vank-Christian-Armenian-Church-Cathedral-in-Armenian-District-of-Isfahan---marytravel:7
Isfahan Iran Vank Christian Armenian Church Cathedral in Armenian District of Isfahan - marytravel
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Julfa
Armenian Cathedrals In Ishfahan Jolfa
Holy Savior Cathedral (Surp Amenaprgich, commonly known as the Vank) and Armenian Apostolic Diocese of Persia and India – 1655
Saint Jacob Church (Surp Hakop Mdzbena Hayrapet) – 1607
Saint George Church (Surp Gevork) – 1611
Holy Mother of God Church (Surp Asdvadzadzin) – 1613
Saint Stephen Church (Surp Stepanos Nakhavga) – 1614
Saint John the Baptist Church (Surp Hovannes Mgrditch) – 1621
Saint Catherine Convent (Surp Katarine) – 1623
Holy Bethlehem Church (Surp Betłehem) – 1628
Saint Nicholas Church (Surp Nikołayos Hayrapet) – 1630
Saint Gregory the Illuminator Church (Surp Grigor Lusavoritch) – 1633
Saint Sarkis Church (Surp Sarkis) – 1659
Saint Minas Church (Surp Minas) – 1659
Saint Nerses Church (Surp Nerses Medz) – 1666