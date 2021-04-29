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HUGO TALKS AND IVOR CUMMINS, ON INDIA - BRILLIANT!
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122 views • April 29, 2021
So then, what DOES the actual DATA say? Surely we should care, right?
NO medical advice or information, NO conflicting with WHO (remember they shared the Prof Ioannidis paper in their Oct 2020 bulletin).
Just the data and some scientific inferences - period. DOWNLOAD here and use with my permission (just click yes to cookies - no need to subscribe):
https://we.tl/t-aRo1uhxv2c
NO medical advice or information, NO conflicting with WHO (remember they shared the Prof Ioannidis paper in their Oct 2020 bulletin).
Just the data and some scientific inferences - period. DOWNLOAD here and use with my permission (just click yes to cookies - no need to subscribe):
https://we.tl/t-aRo1uhxv2c
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