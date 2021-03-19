DR. ANNE MCCLOSKEY EXPOSES A WORLDWIDE MEDICAL TYRANNY AGENDA

A doctor from Northern Ireland has come out strongly against COVID hysteria and the sinister agenda behind it in a viral video spreading across social media.

Dr. Anne McCloskey, a general practitioner from Derry, issued a stunning rebuke of global medical tyranny in a video released by the Freedom Alliance Island of Ireland.



"Across this island and across the world, there are millions of people who are awakening to the understanding that this current health crisis, this so-called 'pandemic,' is a trojan horse, which has been used to introduce a new era for humanity," Dr. McCloskey says at the opening of her statement.



"'The Great Reset,' the '4th Industrial Revolution,' 'Building Back Better' - whatever catchy, chirpy name the bankers and billionaires are calling it - is not good for you and me, for the ordinary people."



McCloskey asserts all relationships, from the familial to national levels, are being "fundamentally" transformed.



"They are coming for you, your family, your jobs, your savings, your home, your pension, your culture, your freedom, your very way of life," she warns.

"This is not a conspiracy theory, but the outworking of a scheme written by people who hate the human race. Agenda 21 is being implemented now and will come to pass, unless we unite to resist."



McCloskey acknowledges a respiratory virus swept across the planet last year, killing many elderly or vulnerable people, but compares its impact to that of typical season illnesses which often claim many lives.



"These PCR tests measure nothing, they are an illusion to create a crisis," she says, reminding viewers that international bodies such as the W.H.O. "changed the rules" about how infection "cases" and related deaths are categorized and reported.



McCloskey warns despots are using the "smoke and mirrors" of COVID to impose totalitarian reign across the planet and urges citizens of every nation to participate in a Worldwide Rally for Freedom on Saturday, March 20th.



Video: Irish Doctor Exposes 'Great Reset' Agenda Behind COVID Hoax In Powerful Video - The Kick Them All Out Project