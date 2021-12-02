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THE MOST SECRET ORGANIZATION IN THE WORLD AND ITS UNSETTLING TIES TO TODAYS WORLD
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226 views • December 02, 2021
The Vril Society was one of he most influential of the occult groups in post-WWI Germany, many of Germany’s social elite were members. "Vril" means the Light Force and Lucifer is known as the light bearer to secret societies like Freemasonry and the Illuminati.
The Illuminati bloodlines are believed to be a Luciferian-Reptilian-humanoid-hybrid race that is controlling our world via secret societies infiltrating all levels of society.
The Vril Society are/were also Luciferians that practiced child sacrifice. The Vril Lizard Reptilians require stem-cell rich blood or flesh to survive in a cloned body or human body they have consumed the soul of. So the commonality between the Vril Society, Vril Lizard Reptilians, and the Illuminati (Freemasons, Zionists, Khazarians, & Jesuits) is child sacrifice to feed the Reptilian overlords. (This is how it has been explained to me). More videos you may want to see before the lizard bastards eat or kill us all:
COVID VACCINE LOGIC (I just had this exact conversation in real life with a covidiot)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VwxyDgZfcVhd/
The Illuminati bloodlines are believed to be a Luciferian-Reptilian-humanoid-hybrid race that is controlling our world via secret societies infiltrating all levels of society.
The Vril Society are/were also Luciferians that practiced child sacrifice. The Vril Lizard Reptilians require stem-cell rich blood or flesh to survive in a cloned body or human body they have consumed the soul of. So the commonality between the Vril Society, Vril Lizard Reptilians, and the Illuminati (Freemasons, Zionists, Khazarians, & Jesuits) is child sacrifice to feed the Reptilian overlords. (This is how it has been explained to me). More videos you may want to see before the lizard bastards eat or kill us all:
COVID VACCINE LOGIC (I just had this exact conversation in real life with a covidiot)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VwxyDgZfcVhd/
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