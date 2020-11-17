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If someone you know is a victim of psychiatric abuse, send us a report.
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15 views • November 17, 2020
“Is it possible that the 'researchers' were unaware that the treatment of mental illness in the military is about pushing pills? Were they unaware that one-in-six military personnel were on some form of psychiatric drug and, all too often, are taking a 'cocktail' of mind-altering drugs?”
https://www.cchrint.org/violence/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
https://www.cchrint.org/violence/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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