3/20/26 TRUMP/IRAN: DEFEAT BRITISH/BC/PS RULE, EXPOSE NATO/EU, "FORCE PEACE"!! AmRev4EVER!

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3/20/26 President Trump is forcing the City of London to capitulate in the war in Iran: to End the City of London Bankster Cartel from controlling the world's energy and shipping economy through terrorism proxies, regime change thievery & resource extraction schemes & dictating it all through a massive supra-national intelligence network involving CIA/MI6/Mossad et al, all working for Globalist Cartel Babylon. Peace is not possible right now, America, we are at war with a nation-less trillionaire class banking cartel that wants to finish the job on destroying America & Trump is standing in the breach! Have Faith and Fight in your local communities, doing your part to Save America from the brink of destruction! Don't be deceived & get Active! WE ARE FREE!
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2026 USA Department of War Defense Strategy:
https://media.defense.gov/2026/Jan/23/2003864773/-1/-1/0/2026-NATIONAL-DEFENSE-STRATEGY.PDF
American Freedom from the City of London is the Goal in Iran:
https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/free-iran?utm_source=podcast-email&publication_id=1658626&post_id=191589141&utm_campaign=email-play-on-substack&utm_content=watch_now_button&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
Joe Kent: Deep State Intelligence operator?
https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/brennan-cia-operative-joe-kent-now?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=191630643&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!
https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text
THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/
ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!
Children’s Health Defense:
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