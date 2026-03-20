3/20/26 TRUMP/IRAN: DEFEAT BRITISH/BC/PS RULE, EXPOSE NATO/EU, "FORCE PEACE"!! AmRev4EVER!

3/20/26 President Trump is forcing the City of London to capitulate in the war in Iran: to End the City of London Bankster Cartel from controlling the world's energy and shipping economy through terrorism proxies, regime change thievery & resource extraction schemes & dictating it all through a massive supra-national intelligence network involving CIA/MI6/Mossad et al, all working for Globalist Cartel Babylon. Peace is not possible right now, America, we are at war with a nation-less trillionaire class banking cartel that wants to finish the job on destroying America & Trump is standing in the breach! Have Faith and Fight in your local communities, doing your part to Save America from the brink of destruction! Don't be deceived & get Active! WE ARE FREE!





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